Senators debate changes to Accountability Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State senators have narrowly approved a tax break bill to entice donations to a state program that provides scholarships to private K-12 schools.

The Accountability Act gives state income tax credits for donations to scholarship granting organizations.

The bill approved 17-15 Thursday does not expand the $30 million program. It expands the amount of credits that donors can claim to try to make sure the program gets $30 million in donations each year.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh says the revisions will make sure students can stay in the program. The proposal comes after a drop in donations last year.

The GOP-sponsored school choice program has divided lawmakers. Marsh says it helps students move out of underperforming schools, while critics say it drains money from public education.

