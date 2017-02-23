Vaughn Road at Hwy 293 in Pike Road reopens after crash

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jess Thornton confirmed the reopening of Vaughn Road near Hwy. 110 and 293 Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash.

No details about the crash or victims' conditions were immediately available. Thornton could say the collision involved a pickup truck and a mail truck.

A viewer reported a medical helicopter was called to the scene and shared video of the landing with WSFA 12 News.

VIDEO: LIFE FLIGHT LANDING ON SCENE OF ACCIDENT IN PIKE RD AREA OF VAUGHN ROAD. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/aZaPD2hzjc — Griffin Hagler (@ghagler) February 24, 2017

