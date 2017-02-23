Vaughn Road at Hwy 293 in Pike Road reopens after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Vaughn Road at Hwy 293 in Pike Road reopens after crash

(Source: Griffin Hagler on Twitter) (Source: Griffin Hagler on Twitter)
(Source: Griffin Hagler on Twitter) (Source: Griffin Hagler on Twitter)
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jess Thornton confirmed the reopening of Vaughn Road near Hwy. 110 and 293 Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash.

No details about the crash or victims' conditions were immediately available. Thornton could say the collision involved a pickup truck and a mail truck.

A viewer reported a medical helicopter was called to the scene and shared video of the landing with WSFA 12 News. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly