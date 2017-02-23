Standoff in Georgiana ends with suspect in custody

A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Egyptian authorities say the death toll in the ambush attack on a bus transporting Christians to a monastery south of Cairo has risen to 29.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.More >>
The Navy veteran changed his birth certificate in 1944, so he could fight in the war.More >>
The Navy veteran changed his birth certificate in 1944, so he could fight in the war.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
The Veterans Affairs in Montgomery remembered scores of military veterans Friday morning, including a veteran of Desert Storm who also survived 9-11 in New York City.More >>
The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System remembered scores of military veterans Friday morning, including a veteran of Desert Storm who also survived 9-11 in New York City.More >>
For many, it is already Memorial Day weekend, and the celebrations will continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday, there is no shortage of Memorial Day events in the state!More >>
For many, it is already Memorial Day weekend, and the celebrations will continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday, there is no shortage of Memorial Day events in the state!More >>