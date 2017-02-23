Standoff in Georgiana ends with suspect in custody

An hours-long standoff in Butler County has come to an end with no injuries and the suspect in custody confirms Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

Details about the standoff remain limited. Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden said the standoff started around 5 p.m. on Pine Street in Georgiana. Residents in the surrounding area were asked to leave their homes until the situation was resolved.

Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook said he was not able to talk about the situation in detail but indicated the situation is "under control". He could not confirm if the person at the center of the standoff was armed but believed everyone involved is now safe.

Lovvorn tweeted late Thursday evening before the standoff ended that he'd deployed his Special Response Team to assist with the situation, while also confirming the unnamed suspect has outstanding warrants. It remains unclear what the warrants are for.

Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.