County responds to complaints about eyesores in Shiloh Community

Residents of the Shiloh Community of Hope Hull are upset about junk and abandoned homes in their neighborhood.

According to citizens, they’ve been dealing with ongoing problems for more than 15 years.



County officials say their hands are tied and residents in rural parts of the county missed their chance to bring about more enforcement when it comes to negligent neighbors.



Members of the Hope Hull Community Improvement Association are calling attention to bad roads as well as vacant, crumbling homes, mountains of dumped trash and debris, properties being used as junkyards, and clogged drainage ditches.

Lucille Watts, president of the association, met with Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Sheriff Derrick Cunningham in the Shiloh Community on Thursday.

Dean and Cunningham said they’re very much aware of the various issues there and have tried to make improvements over the years.

Back in November, Montgomery County tried to get the referendum for the Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act to pass. It would have enabled the Montgomery County Commission to help residents in unincorporated areas who live near neglected or unsafe properties - or enforce noise issues. It also protects property owners from those who dump trash out in the county.

Problems would have been presented to the Commission to be addressed and voted on a case-by-case basis.

But for the second time, it was shot down by voters. There were 2,820 “Yes” votes (45.56%) and there were 3,370 “No” votes (54.44%).

Even the Shiloh Community didn't vote in favor of it.

Here are some of the official numbers from the precincts that were eligible to vote on the referendum.

VOTING PRECINCT YES VOTE NO VOTE Shiloh Community 117 124 Snowdoun 115 208 Pintlala VFD Hope Hull 279 645 Ramer Public Library 64 242 Dublin 59 264 Pine Level 112 213 Georgia Washington 497 260

The county, by law, cannot do work on personal property, as it is punishable by jail time.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean says he’s visited the Shiloh Community to speak with residents and that the county has provided dumpsters for cleanup efforts. Officials also tried to spread the word about the referendum before the election in November.

“Our law enforcement, the sheriff, and other commissioners, we've been out in these communities trying to get people to understand that we do not have any jurisdiction over zoning or anything in the unincorporated areas,” Dean said. “We're making a special effort to try to do the things that they need in this community but we can't do it without the law on our side.”

Dean suggested residents also reach out to their state representatives for assistance.

“They have more jurisdiction than we have and they are the ones that we have to go to in order to put a referendum on the ballot,” he explained.

Sheriff Cunningham recognized that the situation is frustrating for residents and the local leadership.

“With the referendum, the commission would have had some teeth to be able to pass something so that we can make people clean up, or tear down these homes. You have kids out here that walk the streets and then there are these dilapidated homes with grass grown up over the porch. That creates snakes and attracts other rodents and wild animals. But we just don't have any means to take any action,” he added.

The first time the referendum appeared on the ballot, it failed. So the county put it back on the ballot in 2016 and held more town hall meetings to educate the public on its purpose, but it failed again.

The sheriff said there were people coming in from other counties passing out fliers in Montgomery County ahead of the general election, encouraging residents to vote "No" to the referendum.

“They don't live in this county but they own property here. They're probably some of the people who have the junkyards and whatnot,” Cunningham said. “There's nothing we can do. At least we had hope, that we would be able to have something that we could enforce to make people clean up, to make people pick up or move these junk cars and put them on a parcel that has a fence up. But now it's an eyesore. People have to live beside that.”

Officials say an open dialogue and support system will continue, as will efforts to get Shiloh cleaned up.

“They did say they were going to try to work out something so they can get this problem solved. We can't do anything else. We've done all we can. We presented it to them. They know what's going on. They know how it looks. They said they are going to get something going so we hope so,” Lucille Watts said. “I hope we can see some change because it's terrible.”

The Hope Hull Community Improvement Association will meet again on March 1 at 7 p.m. at Shiloh AME Zion Church.

“Hopefully people will be able to see and notice what we're trying to do and accomplish. now we're back to the basics and going and begging and pleading with these people who move into these communities, hoping that they'll do what's right by their neighbors,” Sheriff Cunningham said.

Chairman Dean said the county can help with road conditions as the commission works to move Montgomery County forward.

“We can take care of the roads and I think our engineering department does an outstanding job. But there also has to be community pride. If we don't know there's a problem, we can't handle the problem,” Dean said. “We’re trying to make things happen in this area. We try ti recruit businesses and things. We want all of the necessities for folks in these types of community. We want growth over here also.”

