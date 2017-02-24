Annual Homebuilding and Remodeling Expo happens this weekend; Get all the details on TIA

One of Central Alabama's largest home shows is getting underway in Montgomery. The Greater Montgomery Homebuilders Association is hosting its annual Homebuilding and Remodeling Expo.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where she will give us a first look at some of the information the expo offers. Also, we might even get a little DIY demonstration that we can ALL do to upgrade our homes.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

Thick fog is an issue this morning across Monroe, Conecuh & Escambia counties. Visibility near zero at times. pic.twitter.com/ZIkBE9FkFw — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 24, 2017

SELMA CIVIL RIGHTS: The national park service has opened its newest portion of the Selma to Montgomery national historic trail. Reporter Morgan Young has more on the exhibit and how the state chipped in coming up at 6:19 a.m.

SAVE IT: People in and around Wetumpka showed up to learn more about issues facing the city's Boys and Girls Club. The group met at Rodgers Chapel in Wetumpka to address the funding issue and the Club's status. Coming up at 6:05 a.m., hear from citizens who met to try and find a way to save the club.

CAUGHT: It will make you think twice if you've ever paid for gas at the pump. Two people have been indicted for installing skimming devices on gas pumps in a multi-state scheme taking tens of thousands of dollars from everyday folks just like you. Reporter Kacey Drescher has more coming up at 6:50 a.m.

DETAILS RELEASED: Investigators have released the crash report on the accident involving a Montgomery police officer. According to the report, a witness says Officer Carlos Taylor was driving fast and tried to pass a vehicle going through the intersection at Spring Valley and Woodley Road. More information coming up at 6 a.m.

