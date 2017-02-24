2 Houston County deputies recovering after crash with tractor-trailer

Two Houston County Sheriff's deputies are recovering after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. State police are investigating the cause of the crash. Both deputies are expected to be ok, but it was a close call.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Kevin Cook, the three-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 431 around 1 a.m. Two deputies, identified as Cpl Jeff Hunter and Deputy Mike Woodside, were blocking off the roadway for a utility company working on lines in the area.

While the deputies were blocking the roadway, a semi-truck ran into a deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy was not in the vehicle and was able to jump out of the way.

"The first vehicle took a rear end hit," said Sheriff Donald Valenza. "I was told about 75 miles per hour with no brakes."

The semi then crossed back over the roadway and struck another patrol vehicle with a deputy still inside.

Both deputies suffered minor injuries and have been released from the hospital.

"You hate when something bad happens," the sheriff said, "but the outcome was just thankful."

Investigators are interviewing the driver of the semi and investigating further details regarding the crash.

Law Enforcement officials encourage motorist to be aware of blue lights when driving and to remember the “Move Over Law.”

"We've had a move over law for years now," Cook said. "Anytime you see blue lights, emergency vehicles, utility vehicles, or tow trucks that you move over. What I would like to relay to the viewers out there is, pay attention."

