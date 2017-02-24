99-year-old man dies in Montgomery County house fire

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Fire Marshall's office are investigating a deadly weekend house fire.

Investigators identified the victim as Ganzell Jenkins, 99.

Jenkins was killed in a blaze in the 5000 block of Robinson Road.

Steve Holmes with the fire marshal's office said the fire appears to be accidental and was likely caused by heating equipment, such as a space heater, being too close to something combustible.

