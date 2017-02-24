Eric: Just setting records

Much like last week, we're closing out our workweek in style with beautiful weather. Sunshine dominates our Friday and will lead to a run at record highs into the afternoon. The warmth won't last long, however, as we track a cold front set to move through overnight tonight...

TODAY: The number to beat in Montgomery is 80 degrees and that record has held tight for 126 years. With our forecast calling for highs into the lower 80s, that number should fall this afternoon.

Sunshine will be common for much of the day.

OVERNIGHT: A cold front will quickly swing through the region after midnight and before sunrise tomorrow morning. Normally, having a day with record warmth and a cold front nearby spells trouble. But not this time. This front will have a narrow line of rain and a few rumbles of thunder, but shouldn't pose a severe weather risk. Most of you will sleep through the frontal passage and wake up tomorrow morning to the same sunshine you saw the day prior.

While it will look similar, it won't feel the same. Cooler air spills into Alabama behind the front and will keep highs this weekend in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm air and moisture quickly surge back into the area to start next week. That will lead to an active Monday-Wednesday with periods of showers and thunderstorms.

We may have to watch that period for the threat of stronger thunderstorms. Further details will need to emerge in the coming days to really nail down the time period that could support a severe weather threat. Just know...we're watching.