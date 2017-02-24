Heavy delays, I-65 SB between Prattville, Montgomery after crash

Motorists traveling on I-65 northbound between Prattville and Montgomery are seeing heavy delays after a crash near the 176-mile marker. This area is located near the Millbrook exit.

According to the camera's provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, emergency officials are on the scene working to clear the crash. Heavy delays can be seen between Montgomery and Prattville.

If you are coming into downtown Montgomery from the Prattville area, you may want to try taking Highway 31.

We have reached out to officials about this crash and are working on bringing you the latest details. Check back for updates.

