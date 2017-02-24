Holtville native, Gulf Shores officer praised for second life-saving action

A former Troy football player and Holtville native who works as a Gulf Shores police officer is being recognized for the second time because of his efforts to help save a life. The latest actions by Cpl. Kyle Lucas happened in October and saved the life of a 73-year-old man.

According to the Gulf Shores PD Facebook page, Lucas responded to a home on a call that a man was suffering from cardiac arrest. Upon arriving, he grabbed his Automated External Defibrillator (AED) out of his patrol vehicle and calmly took over the scene.

After using the device to shock the victim, Lucas took over CPR from a family member. He continued to perform CPR on the man for the next five minutes, all the while coaching a family member on rescue breathing and relaying critical information to dispatch.

When medics arrived on the scene, the man had a pulse and was attempting to breathe on his own. Officer Lucas could be heard on his body camera praising the family members for starting CPR right away.

Officials said Lucas' calm and deliberate actions saved the man's life.

"Cpl. Lucas has always been an outstanding officer and supervisor. He personified the meaning of protect and serve."

This isn't the first time Lucas has been awarded for his actions. He was given an award in 2014 for saving a woman who was about to jump off the W.C. Holmes Bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway.

