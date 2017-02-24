New mosquito control methods using common household items

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
One male is experiencing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Troy on Saturday night.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A single story home caught fire Saturday night in Montgomery, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.More >>
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
