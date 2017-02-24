Spring and summer are right around the corner and that means mosquitoes. Some health experts consider the tiny flying insects the most deadly creatures on the planet.

Scientists and researchers are starting to come up with new mosquito control methods using common household items. One of the products designed to fight off those pesky mosquitoes is a chair, retrofitted with a bespoke fabric coated in mosquito repellant.

The fabric is attached to the underside of the chair, so a person using it never comes into contact with the repellant. That's because the insecticide used is volatile in nature, it evaporates easily and can repel at a greater distance but could be harmful to skin.

Products containing different insecticide compounds, ones that can be safely used on skin, are also being developed. Anti-mosquito soaps are being tested. The repellant is designed to stay on skin after the soap is washed off.

Wearable technology is another focus like clothing containing mosquito repellant could protect people throughout the day.

A special detergent could extend the effectiveness of clothing containing repellant.

Other products on the horizon include footwear and jewelry.

