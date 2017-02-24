Heart Gallery Alabama: Josolyn

Thousands of children in Alabama's foster care system are looking for a sense of belonging, a place to call home. Our hope is to introduce you to some of these children and help them find their forever family.

One of those children is Josolyn. Josolyn has a big heart. She loves going to church and playing Nintendo. Josolyn loves to eat and has a big sweet tooth!

If you'd like to learn more about Josolyn and Heart Gallery Alabama, visit http://heartgalleryalabama.com/children/josolyn-f/



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.























