Heart Gallery Alabama: Josolyn

Thousands of children in Alabama's foster care system are looking for a sense of belonging, a place to call home. Our hope is to introduce you to some of these children and help them find their forever family.

One of those children is Josolyn.  Josolyn has a big heart. She loves going to church and playing Nintendo. Josolyn loves to eat and has a big sweet tooth! 

If you'd like to learn more about Josolyn and Heart Gallery Alabama, visit http://heartgalleryalabama.com/children/josolyn-f/


