Motorists identified in fiery Geneva Co. crash that left 1 dead, 5 injured

One person died and five others are recovering from injuries, some critical, after a crash involving three vehicles in Geneva County Friday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gerald W. Stephenson, 58, of Dothan, was killed when the GMC Sierra truck he was driving was struck by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Harry Rhein, of Ponce De Leon, Florida.

A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Lindsay Sparks, of Vernon, Florida, then struck Stephenson's GMC, which resulted in all three vehicles catching fire.

Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rhein was transported by air to UAB Hospital for treatment of critical injuries he suffered in the crash.

Sparks, along with three passengers in her vehicle, were transported to Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Geneva County Road 49 and County Road 4, one mile north of the Alabama-Florida line.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

