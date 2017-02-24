Family of Gregory Gunn to hold vigil on 1-year death anniversary

The family of Gregory Gunn, the man who was fatally shot by a Montgomery police officer in February of 2016, will hold a candlelight prayer vigil in his remembrance.

The Gunn family is requesting the support of the community and media for this vigil, which is being held to mark the anniversary of Gunn's shooting death. It will take place on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 3233 McElvy Street in Montgomery.

For more information please contact the Gunn Family at 334-581-1703.

In November of 2016, a Montgomery County Grand Jury found enough probable cause for Officer Aaron Smith to be charged with Gunn's murder. Smith's attorneys have since filed a motion to have the trial moved citing media reports and racial prejudice as reasons.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.