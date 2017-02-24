Gees Bend Ferry to make history after $1 million grant

Wilcox County leaders not only celebrated a milestone Friday on the Gee's Bend Ferry, they announced a major technical overhaul for the big boat thanks to a $1 million grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which owns the vessel.

Gee's Bend Ferry captain Clip Hopkins can't wait.

"What a great thing to have here in Wilcox County," Hopkins exclaimed.

The plan is to outfit his 86 ton baby with batteries, the latest technical know-how when it comes powering water vessels.

"One of the biggest differences will be no sound," the captain said. "We have four diesel engines that rumble, so we'll be in virtual silence going down the river."

The Environmental Protection Agency made the announcement Friday during the 10-year anniversary of the ferry rides resuming for passenger vehicles.

Ken Lapierre said a battery-operated ferry will mean a healthier ride, a safer ride, making the Gee's Bend Ferry, "The first completely battery electric system for this type of passenger vessel in the United States."

The big four diesel engines will be ripped out.

"We're hoping to put them on top of the deck," said Hopkins.

The ferry service resumed in 2007 after a 40-year hiatus. County leaders shut it down during the Civil Rights movement to prevent African-American voters from taking the car ferry to vote in Camden. It's only a 15-minute ride by water, but a 40-minute trip one way to Camden by car. Gee's Bend is a small community just across the water.

The Gee's Bend Ferry makes daily trips carrying mostly passenger vehicles. The ferry is used to transport residents from Gee's Bend to the other side so they can get to their jobs quicker.

Attending the ceremony were U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Selma, and Alabama Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, a native of Camden. Local leaders also honored the family of Hollis Curl, who played a significant role in getting the ferry up and running again after declaring years ago what was happening 'was not right.'

Work to install the bank of batteries in the ferry should take place sometime after Labor Day of 2017 with the ferry up and running with its new batteries in 2018.

Capt. Hopkins said there will be a power station near the ramp to keep the batteries charged up.

"The batteries will actually be lighter than our load," he beamed.

It's something to look forward to for the captain on board the Gee's Bend Ferry.

The funding is being provided to ALDOT by the EPA as part of the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.