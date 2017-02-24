Saturday Mardi Gras events: Wetumpka, Dothan and on Roku

A few Mardi Gras events are scheduled for this weekend, including the fifth annual Wetumpka Mardi Gras Parade and Dothan's Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade.

The Order of Cimarron will host Wetumpka's festivities, which will begin downtown at Gold Star Park. More than 70 vendors will open at 9 a.m., featuring goods such as jewelry, arts and crafts, and fried food. The day will also have a DJ and a blood drive, and the parade will begin at 1 p.m.

The Krewe of Kolosse Parade will begin at 2 p.m at Solomon Park and end on Foster St. in Downtown Dothan. According to the event's Facebook page, the day will be filled with beads, candy and prize coconuts.

Anyone who can't attend a Mardi Gras event can still view the parades and festivities through WSFA's coverage of New Orleans' Mardi Gras entertainment.

Through the WSFA 12 News App on Roku devices, viewers can see how Mardi Gras is done in the Big Easy from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

