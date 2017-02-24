Special needs expo Saturday in Lee County

Lee County Autism Resource & Advocacy will host a special needs expo on Saturday.

A number of vendors and professionals will be on hand to provide resources to families, caregivers, teachers and nurses about special needs.

The expo will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LCARA headquarters located at 601 South 7th St. in Opelika.

LCARA is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that connects families with resources and provides support and workshops year round.

