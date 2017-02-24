Man arrested Thursday in connection with DHR investigation

Montgomery police arrested a man Thursday night after assisting the Alabama Department of Human Resources with a child welfare investigation.

According to police department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, officers took Randall Deal, 31, into custody after he tried to run from them. Once in custody, Duckett said officers discovered Deal was armed.

Police searched Deal's home in the 8700 block of Will Newton Drive where they found narcotics and more firearms, which were accessible to a child. The living conditions were also deemed unfit.

The child was released, unharmed, to DHR.

Deal is charged with chemical endangerment of a child, attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $32,000 bond.

