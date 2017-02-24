Troy's Wes Person lives by the three

Troy guard Wes Person is lethal from behind the three-point line. In Troy's 28 games this season, Person has hit 72 threes, making the three-point line his second home.The junior from Brantley has made a name for himself by hitting the big shot for the Trojans, especially from deep.

Person has been a deep ball threat since his playing days with the Bulldogs.

He's currently third in the Sun Belt in three-pointers made as he averages just under three per game and is inside the top 10 in three-point percentage at a shade under 40 percent.

If you want to get to the level Person is shooting at, it takes lots of work on the court.

"Every day just putting in the reps. Putting in the extra work," said Person. "Shooting threes is a tougher shot than normal. It's mainly just getting reps in every day to make sure your shot is right. It's a thrill just to hit a three. It gives your team such a momentum boost and an energy boost. It feels good just to make shots like that."

I decided to put my skills to the test against Person in a three-point competition.

It did not go well for me as Person defeated me pretty easily, 11-2.

I'll stick with handling the camera.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.