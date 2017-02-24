Montgomery groups organize town hall meeting to discuss Trump, Congress

Across the country there have been multiple town hall meetings regarding the new Trump administration and new U.S. Congress, and some of those meetings have gotten rather heated.

The groups Together We Will and Cafe Resistance organized a citizen town hall meeting Thursday evening in Montgomery. Around 100 members of the community from the 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts gathered at The Sanctuary downtown to discuss issues they feel are important.

"Well obviously, healthcare and the Affordable Care Act is something that is very important to all of us here," explained Rebecca Seung-Bickley, "especially with the state Medicaid situation." Education was another of her concerns. "I have kids obviously, you know, and other people have kids, and how [Education Secretary] Betsy Devos is going to affect public schools..."

Organizers said they invited Rep. Mike Rogers, R-District 3, and Rep. Martha Roby, R-District 2, but neither was able to attend.

A spokesman for Roby's office reacted when asked for comment stating she, "appreciates the views and concerns of all those she represents."

Rogers' office said he's planning several townhall-style events this year and will notify residents of dates and times.

