Montgomery groups organize town hall meeting to discuss Trump, Congress

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy Seals’ Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
Nearly three years after the indictment of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, we are learning more about what reportedly happened behind closed doors of the Special Lee County Grand Jury:More >>
Nearly three years after the indictment of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, we are learning more about what reportedly happened behind closed doors of the Special Lee County Grand Jury: 150 witnesses, months of testimony, and a grand jury investigation tainted with allegations of a renegade prosecutor.
One male is experiencing life-threatening injuries after being shot in Troy on Saturday night.More >>
A single story home caught fire Saturday night in Montgomery, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
