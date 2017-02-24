South AL teacher arrested after suspected marijuana found under desk

A south Alabama middle school teacher was arrested Friday after sheriff's deputies found what appeared to be marijuana under her desk.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies came to Escambia County Middle School around 8 a.m. with the K-9 unit after a call was made from the principal about a possible marijuana smell inside the school. After entering the building, deputies also reported smelled the odor in the hallway.

The K-9 unit searched the school and directed deputies to a classroom where, after removing the students, the deputies and K-9 further inspected the room. Officers found a bag belonging to the teacher, Kimberly McKay Downey, under her desk.

Deputies looked through the bag and found a plastic bag with three partially burned, hand-rolled cigarettes containing what the deputies believe to be marijuana.

Downey was taken into custody for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

She was being held at the Escambia County Detention Center on a $6000 bond but has since been released.

