Bill could keep AL public officials' names off roads, buildings

A boulevard in Auburn is still named after former House speaker Mike Hubbard despite his removal from office. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s a pretty common sight: Alabama roads, bridges, and buildings named for current and past politicians.

Now, a bill being pushed by Sen. Arthur Orr, R- Montgomery, would forbid state or local governments from naming roads, bridges, and buildings in honor of a public official who is still in office. Under the bill, once an official leaves public services, their name could be used.

“I think by public officials or public servants we need to lead by example,” Orr said. “If you travel the state, you will see various roads named for politicians."

One such road is Mike Hubbard Blvd., located in Auburn. It has its own controversy after Hubbard was convicted on multiple felony ethics charges in 2016 and removed from his position in the legislature.

“In public service, it’s not about you. It’s about serving the people and not putting your names on taxpayer funded projects and, you know, claiming the credit if you will,” Orr said.

The bill was carried over after facing opposition Thursday. If passed, the bill would not be retroactive, so it would not impact the names of buildings or roads already in place.

