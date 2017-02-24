Tensions simmer surrounding costs of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

Organizers of a longtime event in Selma say the show will go on. The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches of the Civil Rights movement.

There’s been some uncertainty surrounding this year's jubilee after the City of Selma told organizers they would have to pay for in-kind services, like police protection.

Coordinators say they’re moving forward with their plans for events March 2-6. They held a press conference at their office on Broad Street in Selma Friday afternoon.

“All of our plans for the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee are going to go forward. This is the 25th anniversary of the jubilee and so we have a lot planned for this celebration and all of that will go forward,” said Sam Walker, one of the co-coordinators of the jubilee.

The city has billed the jubilee for the five-day event, calculating costs for services including manpower and equipment for police, fire and public services. The total billed to the group is $23,882.02 but, according to the city, the actual total cost of the event is $35,568.15.

On Friday, the city gave their final offer to the jubilee for $17,000 for in-kind services. But in order to accept the $17,000 offer, jubilee officials said they would be forced to relocate part of their street festival to another location. They’ve held it in the same spot for the past 25 years and electricity has been installed there for vendors and sound equipment, so Walker said relocating is not an option.

Since 2006, the City of Selma has been a co-sponsor of the jubilee and as part of their co-sponsorship package, they contributed in-kind services. Later, the city started giving the jubilee a bill for the services to show the amount of services that the city was contributing as a co-sponsor so the bill was never paid, Walker said.

Other co-sponsors include Wallace Community College, the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute (who started the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in 1993), the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the 21st Century Youth Leadership Movement and Greek fraternities and sororities. They help cover the costs of entertainment and other activities.

Faya Toure, a volunteer for the Bridge Crossing Jubilee, says in the past, city leaders were given false information that the National Voting Rights Museum made $1 million off of the jubilee. The museum only makes $125,000 a year, which is used to cover salaries, utilities, and clean-up, she said.

Toure added that she’s not sure how much the jubilee makes each year, but they are required to file a 990 tax form, which provides financial information about the nonprofit organization.

“There are rumors that we are canceling, and we are not canceling a single event. Our vendors are down this year because the city requires them to pay the $50. All we want is for them to be consistent,” Toure said. “We have to rebound from this negative press we’re getting so I think the mayor in the long run will do the right thing.”

She says she has not made a penny off of the jubilee in all of her years helping organize the event, along with her husband, State Sen Hank Sanders. They’ve donated thousands to the jubilee, according to the treasurer, including $75,000 two consecutive years for stages for performers.

Officials say any money made by the jubilee is used to host the events, pay performers (hotel accommodations and transportation) and presenters.

“We barely have enough each year to begin planning for the next year,” the treasurer, Dr. Margaret Hardy added.

The jubilee wants to launch a campaign this year called “Spend a Night in Selma,” in an effort to get visitors to return to the city after the jubilee and see other historical spots to further grow tourism but they need the city’s support to make it happen.

The jubilee is willing to pay the city $8,000 for in-kind services this year. Walker says the city’s bill included 8-hour shifts for police officers when they were only needed for two hours. And for first two days, events are held on private property, officials added.

Toure called it a “political war” and said the jubilee is under attack by the city. She called on the mayor to back down and consider the economic impact the jubilee has on the area.

“This is unprecedented. They’re trying to beat us up with dollars. John Lewis and them didn’t give up and we aren’t giving up,” Toure said. “They’re running away the people and the events that bring about tourism. We want the mayor to work with us. This is not an anti-mayor campaign. This is pro-Voting Rights, pro-Jubilee campaign and it’s a shame he doesn’t see that.”

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton says the taxpayers and city budget cannot bear the strain of footing the bill for in-kind services like they have in years past.

“They have said they’re not paying anything. They will not be able to set up on city streets without permission, without a permit, so no one could set up on city streets. They wouldn’t have the ability to do so,” he said. “We’ve done all we can to work with this organization. We believe in the event taking place in our city but not at the expense and on the backs of the taxpayers of this historic city.”

Melton feels that jubilee organizers are “sowing discord” in the community and that all of the drama is “shameful” as it’s taking away from the meaning of the march.

“The facts are, the city has been asking for at least the last six years for them to pay and invoices have been given to them. So this is not a surprise to them. I think they’ve realized that their time of getting all of these services from the city without a charge has ran out and it’s unfortunate they’re trying to make this a public issue,” the mayor said.

The mayor added that the city will provide $5,000 as a cosponsor of the jubilee, but if that wasn’t enough of a contribution, then the organizers should have come before city council sooner. He indicated that the "ball is in their court now."

“The only thing we’re asking of the event planners is to pay for the services that you’re asking the city to render to you. That is only right. Every other organization that comes asking for services, they have to pay for it, for private events. The city is not making a profit. We’re just trying to keep our budget whole,” he added. “If you have these events, you should plan in such a way that you can carry out the events and not expect the taxpayers of Selma to subsidize these events.”

Organizers of the Battle of Selma Re-enactment were also given a similar bill from the city for in-kind services, forcing them to cancel the multi-day event this year. An online account has been set up to raise funds for the re-enactment.

Jubilee organizers have also set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for city services. Several hundred dollars has been raised for both events so far.

Mayor Melton stressed that the bridge crossing commemoration on Sunday will not be impacted this year.

“We never told them they couldn’t march across the bridge. We never said that wasn’t going to happen. What we’re asking them to do is to pay for the services they are requesting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” he said. “They’re trying to say we’re trying to stop them from walking across the bridge and that is not the case. Streets are still blocked off for vendors on Sunday so there will be a charge for those areas for the vendors but there’s not a charge for the march itself.”

