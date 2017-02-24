Montgomery's Small and Minority-Owned Business Initiative hailed a success

It's been two years since the City of Montgomery rolled out the Small and Minority-Owned Business Initiative. It's a way to mentor small businesses and connect them with power players in the community. Friday night, city officials gave an update on the program’s success.

When asked how it feels to be recognized as a successful small business owner in the community, all Cedrick Paymon can say is “wow.”

"I'm very proud of the owner, young African American from a single parent. I've just been very blessed,” said Paymon of Paymon’s Masonry and Construction, who is about 45 days away from completing his project at New Home Missionary Baptist Church.

"Got in touch with the mayor. The mayor told me he had a project,” explained Paymon when describing how he landed the gig.

It's that type of networking the initiative is known for.

"We have to change the culture," said retired Circuit judge Charles Price. "We have to change the atmosphere, and you have to get people talking to one another, bringing people together and let these large businesses know these small businesses out here can do the work for them.”

Judge Price said the Small and Minority-Owned Business Initiative isn't a job program, it’s an opportunity program.

"We have about 61 small businesses that participate," Price explained, "and with all these large businesses in the city, contractors, tech companies.”

City leaders set a goal two years ago. "Thirty percent of all of our construction value in contracts for small and minority business contracts,” stated Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. Progress has been made. Strange said the number is currently in the mid 20's.

"Some of the Kress projects, some of the Foshee projects on Dexter Avenue, they'll show you minority participation that would have never have happened two years ago before we had this program,” said Strange.

Judge Price said when looking at similar programs in cities like Portland, Los Angeles, and Houston, in two years Montgomery’s program has grown exponentially in comparison.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.