Gov. Bentley in Washington, holds prominent NGA winter conference role

Gov. Robert Bentley is in Washington, D.C. for the weekend where he and 45 other governors have come together for the National Governors Association (NGA) winter conference. Bentley will chair the conference's Education and Workforce Committee.

“Throughout my term as Governor, I have advocated for a strong foundation for children with Alabama’s high quality First Class Pre-K program," Bentley said. “Every child deserves the opportunity to have a high quality education. I am looking forward to working with other governors as we make early childhood education a priority and continue to advocate for state control and federal support in education decisions, so that all our students can achieve their goals and prosper as adult citizens.”

Friday, the governor meet his former gubernatorial colleague, former Indiana governor and current vice president, Mike Pence.

Appreciate the kind welcome from my friend & former Gov colleague Vice President Pence. Excited about states' role in #MAGA #WeTheStates pic.twitter.com/uU1lR6OoDd — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) February 24, 2017

Bentley will meet with other state governors to discuss best practices around thwarting cyber-attacks as part of NGA Chair Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s initiative, Meet the Threat: States Confront the Cyber Challenge. Governors will also hold two governors-only sessions, including a discussion on critical infrastructure and natural resource conservation as well as one on health care reform, his office said in a news release.

Discussion on early childhood education will open the conference. Bentley and co-chair Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will lead the session. Also, joining the governors will be actress and early education advocate Jennifer Garner, whom Bentley met Friday afternoon. Garner is actively involved with the children’s education nonprofit organization Save the Children.

Thrilled to share Alabama's PreK success story w/ actress & #earlyed advocate Jennifer Garner, before Sat's NGA Education Cmte. #WeTheStates pic.twitter.com/EenE4huunl — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) February 24, 2017

While at the conference, Bentley will share results proven in Alabama’s Pre-K students and his plan to continue expanding the reach of Pre-K.

President Donald Trump will meet with the governors Monday morning.

Bentley and other governors will also further discuss health care reform with Congressional Republicans and Democrats.

