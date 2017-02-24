BTW Magnet girls headed to Birmingham for the Final Four

The Booker T. Washington Magnet High School Lady Yellow Jackets are having a historic season.

In his fourth year as head coach, Teklia Roberson has led his girls to their first 4A Regional Championship title (routing Montgomery Catholic 54-44). Now, they're headed to Birmingham to compete in the Final Four!

'I like that they've got heart," Roberson explained. "They never give up. They beat the odds."

They've beaten the odds all the way to the State Semifinals where they'll face Madison Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

