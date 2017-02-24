Framework taking shape at $24M Troy football stadium project - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Framework taking shape at $24M Troy football stadium project

TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Troy University is taking big steps in the construction of Veterans Memorial Stadium's new North End Zone Football Facility. What once was green space from the field, a wall and a parking lot, is now dirt.

The framework is now being put in place for the 70,000 square foot facility.

The total cost is expected to be about $24 million and is set to be completed in the spring of 2018.

