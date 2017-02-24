Framework taking shape at $24M Troy football stadium project

Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Auburn’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in disappointing fashion as the Tigers' lack of execution cost them their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.More >>
Auburn’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in disappointing fashion as the Tigers' lack of execution cost them their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
Former Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware officially signed the dotted line to join the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon.More >>
Former Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware officially signed the dotted line to join the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
With two of the nation’s best pitchers in the circle, Alabama softball and Florida were locked in a scoreless battle for 4.0 innings before the Tide executed some small-ball offense in the fifth inning and capitalized on two Gator errors to score three runs, which proved enough to win 3-0.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>