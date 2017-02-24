Framework taking shape at $24M Troy football stadium project

Troy University is taking big steps in the construction of Veterans Memorial Stadium's new North End Zone Football Facility. What once was green space from the field, a wall and a parking lot, is now dirt.

The framework is now being put in place for the 70,000 square foot facility.

The total cost is expected to be about $24 million and is set to be completed in the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.