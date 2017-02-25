Troy ATO's first Walk Hard for Heroes Memorial Walk begins Monday

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
The "unofficial" start to the summer season is here and for all those who are fans of the heat and humidity, well Mother Nature didn't disappoint in the weather department today.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
It's was reverent day across Alabama and our nation as our fallen heroes were honored on Memorial Day. The holiday was commemorated in cities throughout our country Monday, including Montgomery.
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
