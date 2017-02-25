Troy ATO's first Walk Hard for Heroes Memorial Walk begins Monday

The Troy University Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity chapter invites students, faculty, staff and community members to partake in the first Walk Hard Memorial Walk on Monday.

Walk Hard started at Troy in 2009, and the 2017 Walk Hard Week begins the annual philanthropy of the ATO fraternity. The event supports wounded warriors through Jeep Sullivan Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, Inc., a northwestern Florida charity.

The Memorial Walk will start at the quad on Troy's campus at 4 p.m. and will end at the downtown square. Local stores such as Milky Moos, Momma Goldberg's and Sips on the Square will donate part of their sales to the event, and live music will play for the walkers and guests.

“This is open to anyone who wants to come out and participate in the walk,” said Ryan Renfrow, the chapter’s philanthropy chairman. “It gives us the chance to raise awareness for Walk Hard and Jeep Sullivan’s and we want to give people a feel of what it’s like for us to walk on the side of the road.”

Walk Hard Week will also consist of a Ms. Walk Hard contest, a "Hoops for Troops" three-on-three basketball tournament, a banner contest and a Wild Game Night.

Renfrow says the Wild Game Night will be a supper of donated wild game dishes and plates will be sold for $5. The fraternity is also accepting donations of game from the community.

A final spirit night on Thursday at Santa Fe will see off the ATO members who will participate in the Walk Hard event.

The Walk Hard event will start on Friday, and 38 ATO fraternity brothers will spend six days of their spring break walking to Pier Park at Panama City Beach. The journey will be almost 130 miles.

“The week is really about trying to get the campus community, and the broader Troy community, to buy into what we’re doing with Walk Hard and to raise awareness of veterans and the issues they face,” Renfrow said.

Jeep Sullivan is aware of those issues, and that awareness led the former Baptist minister to launch a full-time ministry for wounded warriors and PTSD sufferers.

“We had so many military families and veterans in our area, and their needs were so strong, we believed that starting a ministry focusing on bringing enjoyment in God’s great outdoors and helping them with the mental trauma associated with war was where God was leading us,” Sullivan said.

The non-profit provides fellowship to veterans, combat wounded military personnel and their families. Sullivan also offers opportunities in hunting and fishing in order to facilitate healing of the spirit, soul and body at no cost.

For information on how to partner with ATO fraternity, or to make a donation to Walk Hard for Heroes 2017, contact Renfrow at 205-908-7706.

