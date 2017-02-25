UPDATE: All clear after 2 accidents on I-65 SB near Cobbs Ford R - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

UPDATE: All clear after 2 accidents on I-65 SB near Cobbs Ford Road exit caused major delays

Traffic has cleared after two accidents on Interstate 65 southbound near the Cobbs Ford Road exit (exit 179) caused major delays, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

The accidents occurred just south of the 179 exit heading towards Montgomery. 

Authorities say there were no significant injuries involved in the wrecks.

