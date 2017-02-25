UPDATE: All clear after 2 accidents on I-65 SB near Cobbs Ford Road exit caused major delays

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
The Panamanian president wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."More >>
The Panamanian president wrote in his Twitter account that "the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history."More >>
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.More >>
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Memorial Day is where we honor and pay tribute to the many brave generations who have fallen. For the veterans who are still living this can be a difficult day as they remember those who lost their livesMore >>
Memorial Day is where we honor and pay tribute to the many brave generations who have fallen.More >>
The "unofficial" start to the summer season is here and for all those who are fans of the heat and humidity, well Mother Nature didn't disappoint in the weather department today.More >>
The "unofficial" start to the summer season is here and for all those who are fans of the heat and humidity, well Mother Nature didn't disappoint in the weather department today.More >>
It's was reverent day across Alabama and our nation as our fallen heroes were honored on Memorial Day. The holiday was commemorated in cities throughout our country Monday, including Montgomery.More >>
It's was reverent day across Alabama and our nation as our fallen heroes were honored on Memorial Day. The holiday was commemorated in cities throughout our country Monday, including Montgomery.More >>