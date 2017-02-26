Homicide investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle

A vehicle fire in Montgomery County has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Gayle Atchison confirmed the victim's identity as 34-year-old Brandon Ramario Burton. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham confirmed Burton is from the Auburn/Opelika area.

“We’re working with Lee County, we’re working with ALEA,” Cunningham said. “Our investigators are working with all of the investigators, letting them know what we have, trying to ascertain in anyone’s reported anything or seen anything.”

Cunningham said authorities responded to a call from the owner of Elwood Drive, in Pike Road, regarding a “suspicious” looking vehicle parked on the side of the road.around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

“Our units got there and there was smoke coming from the vehicle,” Cunningham said. “We notified the fire department. They got there and were able to extinguish the fire, which is how we discovered a person in the vehicle.”

Cunningham said the fire came from inside the car, which he described as a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that is red/burgundy in color. He said he is not yet commenting on the state of the body and some other details out of consideration for the family and integrity of the investigation.

He asked anyone who has any information to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-1646 or 334-832-1200 or by submitting an anonymous tip to the office’s mobile app.

Further details regarding a motive or suspect/s is not currently available.

Atchison said Burton's body was found after authorities responded to a call regarding a vehicle fire in Pike Road around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

The burning vehicle and body were found on Elwood Drive.

