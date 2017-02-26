2 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash following police pursuit in Union Springs

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Union Springs after one of the motorists refused to stop for police, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hattie Dennard Walker, 73, of Clayton, was seriously injured when the 2006 Buick Lucerne she was driving collided with a 2003 Nissan Altima.

Walker was pronounced dead a short time later at Baptist South hospital in Montgomery. Two passengers in the Buick were also transported to Baptist South hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson.

The driver of the Altima, identified as 25-year-old Bryant Deandre Harris, of Fitzpatrick, was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, prior to the collision occurring, Harris was refusing to stop for Union Springs police officers. Officers were not actively behind Harris at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 82 at mile marker 197 at 11:11 p.m.

