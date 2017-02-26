Vernon: Stormy days ahead

We'll likely deal with 3 days of wet weather to kickoff the workweek, with Wednesday being the most active of the three. But lets begin with Monday.

A line of showers and storms will look to impact the state early Monday. Activity may begin as early at 8 AM for portions of north and west Alabama. Activity will slide east through the day impacting our portion of the state by the latter part of the morning. Rain activity will continue to shift east through the day, impacting southeast Alabama for much of the afternoon and early evening. By Monday night we will have a lull in activity until Tuesday afternoon.

A few isolated showers may be possible Tuesday morning, but the the better rain chance comes in to play for the afternoon. Compared to Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday will be the least threatening. I think at best we'll see scattered showers during a warm afternoon near 80. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected until we get to Wednesday.

The better area for severe storm development will be to our north, but that doesn't mean we can take it easy. Warm, moist unstable air will be in place Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through during the back-half of the day. Forecast models are growing in agreement that CAPE values, along with low-level wind shear and other proponents are high enough to produce super cell storms ahead of the main line of storms. In any case with super cell storms, the tornado threat is present as well. We will have to watch radar closely for any storm that develops well ahead of the may line of storms. Along with tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH will be a threat, along with large hail and heavy rain.

As of right now the timing for this evening looks to begin Wednesday afternoon and last through the evening. With the greatest severe threat for north and west Alabama. So with this severe weather threat looming I would suggest going over your severe weather plan. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries, and you have the latest update for the WSFA First Alert Weather App. Remember to allow the app to use "My Location" so you can receive targeted push alerts for your exact location.

VERNON TURNER, WSFA FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST

TWITTER: @VERNONWSFA

FACEBOOK: VERNON TURNER WSFA

