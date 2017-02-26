ASU helps former Hornet propose during halftime event

Saturday night at an Alabama State University basketball game, a young woman received more than a chance at a free throw shot.

Valencia Staten, a 2005 graduate of ASU, was shooting a free throw, blindfolded, during halftime of the Hornet's game. After shooting the ball, she turned to see LaRue Dobson, ASU 1993 graduate, knelt on one knee with a ring in his hand.

Staten fell to the floor, laughing and crying, before rising and taking Dobson's hand. Dobson popped the question, and Staten said yes.

We would like to congratulate the couple and praise ASU and Dobson for pulling off the proposal!

