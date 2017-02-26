Ozark PD: Teen charged with capital murder after 2-month-old found unresponsive

A nineteen-year-old Ozark man has been charged with capital murder after the death of an infant early Saturday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m. Ozark police officers, emergency personnel and Dale County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive child. Authorities arrived at the 100 block of Claybank Ave. and found the two-month-old child unresponsive.

Emergency personnel transported the child to Dale Medical Center for further resuscitation efforts, but the child was pronounced dead a short time after.

Law enforcement officials say they found the situation suspicious. After conducting several interviews and collecting physical evidence, officials arrested and charged Jaylin Jamal Toles.

The child's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to be investigated further. An autopsy is expected within the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.