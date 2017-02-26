1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Butler County

A Georgia man is dead and two others were injured after a Sunday morning single-vehicle crash.

The accident happened at 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 at mile marker 111, about three miles south of Georgiana.

Harshad Patel, 49, of LaGrange was critically injured after the 2012 Kia Optima he was a passenger in left the road, hit a guardrail, traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree.

Patel was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia, 52-year-old LaGrange resident Donnie Dancy and another passenger, were air lifted to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment of critical injuries.

None of the occupants in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

