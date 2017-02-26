Community holds prayer vigil for injured Montgomery police officer

Family members, friends, fellow officers and supportive community members gathered around the fountain at Baptist South Hospital to pray for Montgomery Police Officer Carlos Taylor on Sunday afternoon. Taylor was taken to the hospital last Friday, after he was injured in a critical car accident.

More than 100 people gathered to pray for, not only Officer Taylor, but his family, the rest of the officers with the department and all of the people being treated at the hospital.

Though he was not available for comment, Montgomery Police Chief Earnest Finley was called to the front of the crowd and praised for the department’s work in the community.

Kierra Bedgood, a former classmate and family friend of Officer Taylor, organized the prayer vigil. She said she did not expect the number of people that showed up.

“It shows the love that’s here for Carlos,” Bedgood said. “Anyone can just say they care, but all of these people are doing it with their actions.”

Bedgood said she doesn’t think Taylor was aware of the vigil, but that she is looking forward to the day when he is able to walk out of the hospital and see the videos and photos of people praying for him.

Bedgood’s father is a sergeant with MPD, and said the way the community has stepped up to support Taylor’s family is an example we should all follow.

“The family just needed some support,” Sgt. Andre Carlisle. “They just needed love, and that’s what these people did. Some of them know Carlos, some didn’t. They may not know the family, but their thing was to come out and support. That’s something we all should do.”

Bedgood said Taylor is “improving” and “stable”. The last report from MPD stated that he remains in critical condition.

