Third inmate death in 10 days at ADOC facilities in Elmore County

President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
Scott Pelley, anchor for CBS Evening News since 2011, is leaving his post, The New York Times reports.More >>
An on-duty Montgomery police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
April 2017 marked the first quarterly fund raising filing for Alabama's Special Senate race.More >>
More than a dozen Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Alabama were affected by a payment card security breach over the last few months, the restaurant announced.More >>
