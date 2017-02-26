Third inmate death in 10 days at ADOC facilities in Elmore County

DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate. (Source: ADOC)

An altercation between two inmates on Sunday at the Elmore Correctional Facility has left one inmate dead, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, was stabbed during an altercation with another inmate inside the facility around 2:45 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

Carlisle was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1999 in Jefferson County. He was serving a life sentence.

ADOC officials say the motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

Carlisle's death is the third reported inmate death from an assault at ADOC facilities in Elmore County in the last 10 days.

David Sanders was killed after being attacked at the facility on Feb 16. He was transported to a Montgomery hospital where he died from his injuries on Feb. 18. Four inmates were detained as suspects in Sanders' death.

Grant Mickens, 35, was killed on Feb. 16 at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County. Demetric Horsley, 31, was then charged with capital murder.

ADOC says the recent deaths at Elmore and Stanton facilities are unrelated.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.