Auburn student works to raise future guide dogs

An Auburn University student is playing an important role in raising future guide dogs.

"She sleeps under my chair while I'm at lecture and actively learning. Any sort of daily activity I do, she accompanies me," said Jennifer Lyons.

Lyons is a second-year Auburn veterinary student who is a puppy-raiser. She is currently caring for Sylvia, a 5-month-old cross breed of a Labrador and a Golden Retriever.

The two were matched through an organization called the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind in December of 2016.

"My job is socializing her and teaching her basic commands. We are getting her ready for advanced training," said Lyons.

Lyons' previous puppy, Serena, is now in New York going through formal training to become a working dog.

"I was just very intrigued by the idea of working with dogs on such an intimate level," said Lyons. "I realized through this, I'm able to change someone's life at the end."

