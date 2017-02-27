Eric: Active weather, strong storms

A period of active weather will carry us into the middle part of the workweek as waves of rain & storms develop. It won't be raining all day through Wednesday, but each individual day carries it's own threat for rain. And that includes today...

TODAY: Showers are isolated early this morning, becoming heavier and steadier as you approach the Mississippi border. That main plume of rain will slide eastward over the next few hours. By late morning and lingering into the afternoon, rain and rumbles will be fairly solid and will soak much of the area.

We do not anticipate severe weather, but briefly heavy rain is possible. Rain tapers from west to east later into the afternoon, and we think the back edge will be sliding through Montgomery hopefully just before the afternoon rush home.

TUESDAY: Temperatures really take off tomorrow as our rain chance dips to only 20%. Highs will climb into the lower 80s, and should a random storm develop, it may be on the stronger side. The overall threat for severe weather is very limited as there isn't a lifting mechanism to get much going. For many, it's just a very warm and generally dry day.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach from the northwest, spreading a line of thunderstorms in our direction. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of our viewing area in central Alabama in a Slight risk, with a heftier Enhanced risk toward I-20.

An Enhanced risk in the Day 3/4 timeframe is a pretty substantial deal. The problem is, I'm really struggling to understand it. The parent surface low (and greater dynamics) will be displaced well to our north. Instability will be there, but certainly isn't off the charts. The greatest risk for severe weather will favor the northern third of Alabama, but storms diving southward late in the day could still carry a low-end threat for damaging winds/hail/brief tornadoes into our part of the state. Wind fields do not seem to support much of a tornado threat outside of a brief spinup. I stress, however, that this does not look to me to be a substantial severe weather event for us. We'll have to keep an eye on trends, as an uptick in instability or overall shear could lend itself to a bigger threat. But from where I sit this morning, this appears to be a limited severe weather issue for us.

LATE WEEK: Behind the front, temperatures drop back into seasonable territory as sunshine returns to close out the week.