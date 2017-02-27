Culinary Fight Club debuts in Montgomery Monday

Montgomery hosts its first Culinary Fight Club competition Monday night. The event combines a high-energy kitchen, the thrill of a timed competition, and a fundraiser for non-profit "Fight2Feed", dedicated to providing service and support to hungry men, women, and children across the country.

“We’re working to end food insecurity around America,” the Culinary Fight Club’s Angela Castelli explained who the organization utilizes food waste. “We go and what we call food rescue, we go to chefs, restaurants, soldier field, rescue the food, and then take it right to the streets, right to the people who are homeless or need that help.”

“Culinary Fight Club is currently in 16 other states and only chooses one city per state and I am thrilled we were able to bring this competition to Montgomery,” stated Ashley Jernigan, Owner of JDB Hospitality, LLC.

Jernigan facilitated bringing the competition to Montgomery with Central Restaurant’s Executive Chef, Brandon Burleson, who competed at a Culinary Fight Club competition in Atlanta last year.

At each event, chefs will race for their pantry and have 45 seconds to choose from 15 provided ingredients. From there, contestants have 60 minutes to create the most gourmet dish that represents their take on a monthly theme and provide samples for the audience and judges to vote on a winning dish.

The upcoming competition will have four chefs competing and the winner will qualify to compete for $100,000 at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, AL later this year.

“Be ready for the unexpected” Burleson warned competitors. He’s competed in the World Food Championship before and finished as high as 2nd place. “Mind the time, because you’re always going to run out of time. So plan to finish 10 minutes before and that should put you right on time.”

For more information on chefs, judges and to purchase tickets, go to this website.

