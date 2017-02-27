Culinary Fight Club debuts in Montgomery Monday

President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
More than a dozen Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Alabama were affected by a payment card security breach over the last few months, the restaurant announced.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.More >>
An Elmore man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 143 near Alabama 14 in Elmore, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in a stolen ID refund fraud scheme.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
