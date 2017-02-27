Man awaiting trial in AU football player's death arrested again

A man charged with murder in the death of an Auburn University football player has been arrested again in Dadeville, according to Dadeville Assistant Police Chief Christopher Martin.

Markale Deandre Hart, 24, was charged with receiving stolen property fourth-degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and driving under the influence of alcohol after officers found him driving erratically on Hwy. 280 near Freeman Avenue Sunday night.

Chief David Barbour said Hart did not resist arrest and was cooperative.

During the traffic stop, Hart was arrested for DUI after investigators found his blood-alcohol level at twice the legal limit. He was also found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen from a burglary in another jurisdiction.

The chief said the loaded gun was found under the driver's seat.

In October of 2015, Hart was indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of 18-year-old Auburn football player Jakell Mitchell. Hart was out on bond in that case.

During the time of the shooting, Hart was on probation for a burglary conviction out of Tallapoosa County.

Hart is in the Tallapoosa County jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Lee County district attorney's office confirmed it has filed a motion to revoke Hart's bond in Tallapoosa County. There's no word yet whether that motion has been granted.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.