3 'severely neglected' children at center of Montgomery abuse case

The house on Will Newton Drive where the child was found. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

New details are emerging in a Montgomery child abuse case that was initially believed to involve only a single child.

Now, Child Protect Children's Advocacy Center in Montgomery confirms a total of three children were forced to live in unsanitary conditions before Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Human Resources intervened with a welfare check and subsequent arrests.

The investigation centers on a residence on Will Newton Drive in Montgomery where court documents indicated authorities found a "severely neglected" child with infections and blisters that caused holes to form on the bottoms of his feet. The holes "developed over time without treatment," court records indicated.

Child Protect confirmed three siblings, two boys, ages 12 and 6, as well as a girl, age 7, were inside the home and were all in the same condition, said Child Protect Executive Director Jannah Bailey.

Police and DHR went to the house Thursday where they found Randall Deal. He was found to be in possession of a firearm after an unsuccessful attempt to run from officers. Court documents now indicate a second arrest was made. That person is identified as Melissa Deal. Both are the children's biological parents.

Investigators reported that the floor of the house was covered in feces, urine, and debris including gasoline cans, drain cleaner, and other hazardous materials. Further investigation showed the child had access to meth and other drugs found in an unlocked safe. Officers also collected multiple firearms

The children were taken into DHR custody. A dog that was found inside the house was removed by the humane society, and the structure was condemned as unlivable.

Randall Deal is charged with chemical endangerment of a child, attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child. He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $32,000 bond.

Melissa Deal is charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

