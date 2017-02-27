Deatsville man charged with rape, traveling to meet a child for sex

A Deatsville man is facing multiple charges including traveling to meet a child for sex following an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD Capt. Regina Duckett says, Keith Christopher Barnes, 38, is charged with two counts of rape second-degree, two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and sodomy second-degree.

Duckett says Barnes made contact with the victim, a female teenager, through social media and traveled to meet her on two separate occasions: Between January 23rd and January 30th and again between February 3rd and February 14th.

Barnes was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center under a combined $210,000 bond.

MPD previously arrested another man, Brandon Phaly, 23, in connection with this investigation.

