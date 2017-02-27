AL lawmakers propose 3 bills pushing term limits

Some lawmakers say it’s time for term limits, and while the idea is not new, one lawmaker says it is gaining momentum. The move to impose limits has never passed, but 2017 has at least three bills seeking to impose the restriction.

The goal is to keep part-time legislators from becoming career politicians. If passed, the bills would allow lawmakers to serve three terms, normally 12 years, in both the Alabama House and Senate.

Rep. Paul Beckman (R-AL 88th District) says putting term limits on lawmakers pushes them to get work done and work for constituents rather than focus on staying in power.

“They become living in a bubble, as I say. They become a legend in their own mind,” Beckman explained.

Beckman acknowledges term limits could lead to young politicians who could make mistakes or be taken advantage of but believes the positives outweigh the negatives.

“In reference to people who basically build up seniority and are able to bring something back to their own districts, but my position was that we always need fresh and young ideas as far as the term limits are concerned, and this gives everyone a chance,” Beckman stated.

Beckman said there's much more support this year, especially from lawmakers, which could mean there is a chance at least one of the bills passes.

