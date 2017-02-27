New savings program for Al residents with disabilities launched

People with disabilities in Alabama now have a new way to save money for health expenses or everyday costs without being punished. The state has created a program offering tax-free savings accounts.

The program is called Enable Savings Plan Alabama. It allows people with disabilities to save without jeopardizing access to public funds. Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer announced the statewide launch Monday.

Enable Alabama was created after congress passed the ABLE act back in 2014 which stands for achieving a better life experience act. Before people with disabilities could only save up to $2,000, anything over could affect their existing benefits.

"This leverages off of the college savings programs that have been in place for over 25 years, so that, people could save for college on a tax advantage basis," said Boozer. "The disability community has been working for this for over ten years. They finally got the bill passed and these programs are being opened up around the country. It is a very positive financial event in their lives. It can make a real impact, there's no question about it."

The program already has an account owner, Stephanie Miner, she signed up Monday. Miner has cerebral palsy and will soon graduate in May and hopes to land a job with a focus on advocating for the disabled, especially children.

Miner also has a service dog and wants to save money for a dog replacement. Now she can do so without worrying about a $2,000 savings cap and be shielding her disability income.

"In addition, I would like to live independently someday. I am so glad I now have a way to accumulate enough for my living, healthcare, and future home expenses," explains Miner.

Account owners can save up to $14,000 annually in their own names and their total assets can grow to $100,000 without impacting resource-based benefits.

For more information and to sign up visit EnableAL.com or this website.

