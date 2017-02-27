Flowers Elementary teacher, Class Act winner offers personalized education

Anyone can stand in front of a class of students and read to them from a textbook, but one teacher is mixing up the traditional style of learning for the betterment of her students. Her name is Erin Bankert and she teaches Flowers Elementary in Montgomery.

Although Bankert has only been a teacher for a few years, she knows that the fifth-grade level is the perfect fit for her.

"I love how independent they are," the teacher explained, "and how we can have fun and a good time, but at the same time we are still learning. We learn by doing and project-based learning, and they have such a huge passion for learning."

Ms. Bankert understands that each student learns differently. From rapping about the Civil War to creating Mardi Gras-inspired floats to demonstrate a science lesson, her students all get the personalized attention needed to help them succeed.

"I try and look at education more as an art rather than just a textbook series to follow", Erin Bankert explained. "I try to adapt it to everyone's needs. I try to find their interests, and so just really finding what makes them tick to bridge that gap from learning and life and making it all come into one together."

Students spend a majority of their time in a classroom. Although Bankert can't physically be there for her kids every moment of their lives, she makes sure the time they spend together is always productive and beneficial to the students' overall growth.

"One of my philosophies of education is that 'there is no problem students, only students with problems' and when they come into this classroom, whatever they bring with them, we forget it and we move on from it. We just have the best seven hours in a day together."

Ms. Erin Bankert is a class act!

