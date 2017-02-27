Internet giant Hurricane Electric connects to Montgomery Internet Exchange

One of the biggest internet service providers on Earth has connected to the Montgomery Internet Exchange, a move that could have significant effects on future jobs and expansions in the capital city.

According to Griffith Waller with the City of Montgomery, Hurricane Electric has established a "Point of Presence," which means they have officially connected to the exchange, also know as MGMix.

Waller goes on to say that the move doesn't necessarily mean the company will have a "brick-and-mortar presence" in Montgomery but it does mean that the company has seen the promise of the MGMix and is now buying into it by investing in it.

The presence of the company at MGMix could lead to new companies and more expansions coming to the capital city in the future.

“Hurricane Electric is delighted to extend its global network to help support the many businesses and government organizations that make up Montgomery’s economy,” Hurricane President Mike Leber told Yahoo. “As Alabama steadily cultivates a growing IT industry, we’ve seen a strong rise in demand for affordable high-speed Internet transit in the state. Hurricane Electric looks forward to providing the IP services that this sector needs to compete in both the domestic and international marketplaces.”

Hurricane Electric is connected to over 150 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 6,000 different networks across the globe, according to the company's website.

The company operates its own Internet Protocol version 6 network, which is considered the largest in the world as measured by number of networks connected.

Internet Protocol, or IP, is a communication protocol that provides an identification and location system for computers on networks and routes traffic across the internet.

The creation of MGMix was announced a year ago and is the only one of its kind in Alabama, providing lightning-fast internet speeds and economic development.

The exchange is housed in the RSA Data Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

