U.S. soldier found dead in on-base lodge at Fort Rucker

A United States Army active duty soldier was found dead on Monday at Fort Rucker in an on-base lodging facility, according to a U.S. Army spokesperson.

At 7:42 a.m., an IHG employee called 911 after discovering an unconscious person in lodging on post. IHG has a collection of private-sector hotels located on Army installations and Joint Bases throughout the U.S.

An Army flight surgeon declared the soldier deceased a short time later.

According to the Army, the soldier was at Fort Rucker to attend training at the Army Officer Advance Course.

The identity of the soldier is not being released at this time.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.